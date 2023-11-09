ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodimma says NLC president pursuing Labour Party's agenda in Imo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Uzodimma said he doesn't understand why the NLC president has been hostile to his government.

The governor quoted Ajaero to have confirmed his affiliation to the Labour Party, saying his activities in the state are, therefore, geared towards pushing his party's agenda.

Uzodimma said these while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

“Joe Ajaero is pursuing his personal interest.

“He (Ajaero) has said times with number that he is a member of Labour Party (LP). He has a candidate in the election of Imo State. So, he is driving whatever programme that will give advantage to Labour Party in Imo State,” the governor said.

Recall the NLC accused the Uzodimma government of masterminding the assault on Ajaero in Imo State last week. The labour leader suffered bruises to his face after he came under attack while mobilising workers for a protest in the state capital on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Though the governor has denied the allegations, organised labour has ordered the shutdown of essential services in Imo and declared a nationwide strike effective November 14 to protest the attack on Ajaero.

Pulse reports that Nigerian aviation unions directed their workers to withdraw services to all private and public Owerri flights (both inbounds and outbounds) from midnight Wednesday until otherwise directed by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

On Thursday, organised labour picketed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and grounded air travel activities, causing traffic gridlock while at it.

For his part, Uzodimma said he's still trying to understand why Ajaero has been hostile to his governments, adding that he looks forward to the day he will engage labour.

“It’s surprising that an NLC president from Imo State will be hostile to my government,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo

