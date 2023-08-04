ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How Tinubu replaced ministerial nominee with her classmate

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu withdrew the nomination of Shetty on Friday and replaced her with another female nominee from Kano State.

Mariya Mahmoud (L) and Maryam Shetty (R).
Mariya Mahmoud (L) and Maryam Shetty (R).

Recommended articles

At the resumption of the plenary session on Friday, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made the surprising announcement that Tinubu had withdrawn the name of Shetty, a Kano State indigene, and replaced her with another nominee from the North-West state in the person of Mariya Mahmoud.

The development became even more dramatic when it was later learnt that the withdrawn nominee had arrived at the National Assembly for her screening moments before the announcement was made.

Tinubu had chosen Shetty among 19 other nominees of the second batch of ministers whose names were sent to the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her nomination generated mixed reactions on social media, with many critics dismissing her as a mere TikTok influencer.

While Shetty's ministerial dream appears to have hit a snag now, her replacement isn't someone she's unfamiliar with.

Records show that Mahmoud and Shetty have crossed academic paths on more than one occasion in the past.

The duo were classmates from JSS 1 to JSS 3 at Kano Foundation Secondary School, and later at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

ADVERTISEMENT

Shetty read Physiotherapy while Mahmoud read Medicine and Surgery, and by this virtue, they both shared the faculty of Medical Sciences and took some courses together.

Mahmoud, for her part, isn't a newcomer in government. She served as a commissioner under former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and she is believed to be very close to the then Kano first family.

She's also a friend of Amina Ganduje, one of the influential daughters of the now All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman.

Amina Ganduje, a Medical Doctor who graduated from the University of Maiduguri, worked with Mahmoud at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Tinubu replaced ministerial nominee with her classmate

How Tinubu replaced ministerial nominee with her classmate

OPay, Kuda named among top 200 global fintech companies

OPay, Kuda named among top 200 global fintech companies

FG to implement 'no work, no pay' on striking doctors

FG to implement 'no work, no pay' on striking doctors

Keyamo rejoices as Tinubu finally considers him for ministerial nomination

Keyamo rejoices as Tinubu finally considers him for ministerial nomination

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Fintiri appoints 47 media aides

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions