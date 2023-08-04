Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name
The President replaced Maryam Shetty with Maigari Mahmud.
Recommended articles
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the development on Friday, August 4, 2023, during the Senate’s plenary session.
The President also added Festus Keyamo, former Minister of State for Labour, to the nomination list.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Interesting facts about 2023/24 EPL, Laliga, Serie A season
Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention
NEMA distributes relief materials to 25,698 victims of 2022 flood in Taraba
Fintiri appoints 47 media aides
Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death
Ambrose Alli University suspends payment of July salaries to top officials
State of Emergency declared in Ethiopia
Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name
Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help
Pulse Sports
Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?
Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance
WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph
Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka
Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings
FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT