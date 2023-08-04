ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Bayo Wahab

The President replaced Maryam Shetty with Maigari Mahmud.

Maryam Shetty [NTA]
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the development on Friday, August 4, 2023, during the Senate’s plenary session.

The President also added Festus Keyamo, former Minister of State for Labour, to the nomination list.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

