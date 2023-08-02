ADVERTISEMENT
Oyetola, Bagudu, 17 others make 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list

Nurudeen Shotayo

Five former governors made it to the second batch of the ministerial nominees' lists.

Lalong and Tinubu (AllNews)
Lalong and Tinubu (AllNews)

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, presented the second batch list to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Gbajabiamila walked into the red chamber amid the screening of the first batch of nominees, so the letter was kept sealed by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio until the conclusion of the exercise.

In the new list are five former Governors: Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe).

This comes barely a week after the President, via Gbajabiamila, submitted the first list of 28 nominees to the red chamber.

The Senate has already concluded the screening of 28 nominees in the first batch.

The Senate, at the commencement of the exercise on Monday, July 31, 2023, screened former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Owan Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

On Tuesday, it screened ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, and Musa Dangiwa.

The upper chamber screened Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka on Wednesday to wrap up the exercise.

Below are the names of the nominees in the second batch.

  1. Bosun Tijani
  2. Ishaq Salako
  3. Tunji Alausa
  4. Adegboyega Oyetola
  5. Atiku Bagudu
  6. Bello Matawalle
  7. Ibrahim Gaidam
  8. Simon Lalong
  9. Aliyu Abdullahi
  10. Heineken Lokpobiri
  11. Maryam Shetty
  12. Lola Ade-John
  13. Tahir Mamman
  14. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
  15. Maigari Ahmadu
  16. Yusuf Sununu
  17. Yusuf Sununu
  18. Alkali Saidu
  19. Zaphaniah Jisalo
