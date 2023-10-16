How the NUC approves courses for universities
Here's an overview of how the NUC approves courses for universities in Nigeria.
Recommended articles
The process of approving courses involves several steps to ensure that the education provided meets certain standards and quality benchmarks.
Here's an overview of how the NUC approves courses for universities in Nigeria:
Proposal submission
When a university intends to introduce a new course or program or modify an existing one, it submits a proposal to the NUC. The proposal includes detailed information about the course structure, curriculum, objectives, resources required, and the anticipated outcomes.
Scrutiny and evaluation
The NUC scrutinises the proposal to ensure it aligns with the guidelines and standards set by the commission. This evaluation involves checking whether the proposed course meets the minimum requirements in terms of faculty qualifications, infrastructure, library resources, and other essential facilities.
Benchmarking
The NUC compares the proposed course with similar programs offered in reputable universities globally. This benchmarking helps ensure that the course is on par with international standards and practices.
Accreditation team visit
For new courses or significant modifications, the NUC may send an accreditation team to visit the university. This team evaluates the facilities, faculty qualifications, teaching methodologies, and other aspects related to the proposed course.
Report and recommendations
Based on the scrutiny, evaluation, and accreditation team's findings, the NUC prepares a report with recommendations. If the course meets the required standards, the NUC provides approval for the university to offer the course.
Continuous monitoring
After approval, the NUC continues to monitor the course to ensure that the university maintains the quality of education. Regular inspections and evaluations may be conducted to assess the course's progress and quality of delivery.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng