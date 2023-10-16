The process of approving courses involves several steps to ensure that the education provided meets certain standards and quality benchmarks.

Here's an overview of how the NUC approves courses for universities in Nigeria:

Proposal submission

When a university intends to introduce a new course or program or modify an existing one, it submits a proposal to the NUC. The proposal includes detailed information about the course structure, curriculum, objectives, resources required, and the anticipated outcomes.

Scrutiny and evaluation

The NUC scrutinises the proposal to ensure it aligns with the guidelines and standards set by the commission. This evaluation involves checking whether the proposed course meets the minimum requirements in terms of faculty qualifications, infrastructure, library resources, and other essential facilities.

Benchmarking

The NUC compares the proposed course with similar programs offered in reputable universities globally. This benchmarking helps ensure that the course is on par with international standards and practices.

Accreditation team visit

For new courses or significant modifications, the NUC may send an accreditation team to visit the university. This team evaluates the facilities, faculty qualifications, teaching methodologies, and other aspects related to the proposed course.

Report and recommendations

Based on the scrutiny, evaluation, and accreditation team's findings, the NUC prepares a report with recommendations. If the course meets the required standards, the NUC provides approval for the university to offer the course.

Continuous monitoring

