How dismissed palace guard lured lady seeking Zazzau Emir’s support

The offences contravened Sections 59 and 368 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendants included Ismaila Abubakar, Hussaini Abubakar, Kabiru Shuaibu, Nafiu Kabiru and Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Testifying as a prosecution witness at the resumed hearing of the case in Zaria, Mikail said he was the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) for the case.

Mikail added that he was on duty on Jan. 9 when Malam Kabiru Ibrahim reported the incident at the Zaria City Divisional Poli

ce Headquarters.

According to him, the complainant (Kabiru Ibrahim) reported that one Maryam Jela (f) from Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, went to Zazzau Emirate Council to seek assistance from the Emir.

“In the process of seeing the Emir, she met Ismail Abubakar (the first defendant) who promised to assist her see the Emir, where he deceived her and lured her to his friends at Gwargwaje, Zaria.

“From there he criminally conspired with his friends at Gwargwaje; namely Hussaini Kabiru, Shuaibu Abubakar, Nafiu Kabiru and Ibrahim Abdullahi, and had carnal knowledge of her (Maryam Jela),’’ Mikail said.

He added that the fifth defendant (Ibrahim Abdullahi) borrowed the key of the room where he used to keep his generator to the co-defendants (1st to 4th Defendants) where they perpetrate the alleged crime.

Mikail said as the IPO, he visited the scene of the crime where he only saw a mat and generator in the room.

He however said his finding reveals that the fifth defendant (Ibrahim Abdullahi) who borrowed the key of the room did not know the intent of the other defendants when they collected the key from him.

The prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Mannir Nasir, applied to tender statements of the defendants as evidence before the court.

Mr Mohammed Rabiu, Counsel for the second, third and fourth defendants, and Mr Kabir Hashim, Counsel for the fifth defendant, did not opposed the application by the prosecution.

However, under cross examination by the Rabiu, Mikail said that he relied on the complaint before the police by Malam Kabiru Ibrahim and wasn’t around when the alleged crime happened.

He added that when he visited the scene of the crime he did not see the victim with the defendants, but the defendant admitted the commission of the crime and it is in their statements.

The prosecuting Counsel (Nasir) thereafter applied for the court to discharge the witness and close their case; the presiding magistrate, Mr Abubakar Lamid, discharged the witness.

Earlier, the counsels made oral applications for the bail of the defendants, which was vehemently opposed by the prosecution.

In his ruling, Mr Abubakar Lamido said that he was satisfied that prosecution has established a prima-facie case against the 2nd to 4th defendants and discharged the 5th defendant, whom he described as a victim of circumstances.