Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara aide dumps APC

Yakubu Dogara House Speaker’s aide dumps APC

Usman Bawa made this known in a letter dated July 14, 2018 which he submitted to the APC.

  • Published:
Usman Bawa, the Special Adviser on Special‎ Duties to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Speaker of House of Rep , Yakubu Dogara

(Daily Post Nigeria)

Usman Bawa, the Special Adviser on Special‎ Duties to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known in a letter dated July 14, 2018 which he submitted to the APC.

According to Bawa, his decision is based on his desire to pursue other courses of life.

Daily Post reports that he said “I write to convey my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) following consultations with my teaming supporters.

“The decision has become imperative to enable me to pursue other courses of life. I seize this ‎opportunity to express my appreciation to the executives and members of APC for their support during my stint with the party.”

Saraki’s aide resigned earlier

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki resigned from the APC recently.

According to Baba-Ahmed, his decision to leave the ruling APC was based on its non-performance.

ALSO READ: APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party

He also said that he does not think APC should be given another opportunity to rule Nigeria.

There have also been reports saying that 90 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in National Assembly are planning to decamp to the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) when they return from recess.

Ortom leaves

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, July 16, 2018, announced that he has resigned from the APC.

Ortom, who said that the ruling party kicked him out, added that he will wait on God's direction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect says he will review records of Fayose’s government
Ekiti Election Fayose finally breaks silence over PDP's loss
Ekiti Election Result declared exceeds number of accredited voters – PDP
Ekiti Election "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APC
Samuel Ortom Gwamnan jihar Benuwe ya fita daga APC
Samuel Ortom APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party
Fayose Governor attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter

Local

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the reported exit of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, from the party as a rumour.
Samuel Ortom APC describes Benue Governor’s reported resignation as rumour
Boko Haram still launches frequent raids against military and civilian targets in northern Nigeria
Boko Haram Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing in another attack in Yobe
Governor Ayo Fayose attacks Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu on Twitter
Fayose Governor attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter
Netherlands Ambassador explains why President Buhari was invited to The Hague by ICC
Buhari Netherlands Ambassador explains why President was invited to The Hague by ICC