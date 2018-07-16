House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara aide dumps APC

news

Usman Bawa, the Special Adviser on Special‎ Duties to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known in a letter dated July 14, 2018 which he submitted to the APC.

According to Bawa, his decision is based on his desire to pursue other courses of life.

Daily Post reports that he said “I write to convey my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) following consultations with my teaming supporters.

“The decision has become imperative to enable me to pursue other courses of life. I seize this ‎opportunity to express my appreciation to the executives and members of APC for their support during my stint with the party.”

Saraki’s aide resigned earlier

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki resigned from the APC recently.

According to Baba-Ahmed, his decision to leave the ruling APC was based on its non-performance.

He also said that he does not think APC should be given another opportunity to rule Nigeria.

There have also been reports saying that 90 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in National Assembly are planning to decamp to the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) when they return from recess.

Ortom leaves

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, July 16, 2018, announced that he has resigned from the APC.

Ortom, who said that the ruling party kicked him out, added that he will wait on God's direction.