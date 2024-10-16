ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Driver hits motorcyclist
Driver hits motorcyclist

Recommended articles

The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 9:23 am.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 9:27 am, and its men arrived at the scene at 11:32 am.

“The accident occurred at the Limca bus stop axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved a Sino Truck and an Ajue Lady’s motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our rescue team received a call from the Department of State Service office and left the patrol point at Mowo to the accident scene.

"The victim sustained injuries to the head and died before our team got to the scene and we deposited the corpse at the mortuary of General Hospital in Badagry.

“The second victim was taken to emergency centre at Badagry Roundabout by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,” he said.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victims. The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways. Manga also appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

Control petrol & cooking gas prices to prevent rising crime rates - Reps warn FG

Control petrol & cooking gas prices to prevent rising crime rates - Reps warn FG

Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

Akpabio denies claims of DSS invasion amid impeachment rumours

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry expressway

Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist on Lagos-Badagry expressway

Falana, Falz give Bobrisky ultimatum over defamatory claims in viral audio

Falana, Falz give Bobrisky ultimatum over defamatory claims in viral audio

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON