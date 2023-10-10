ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

History of Nigeria's complex relationships with Israel and Palestine

Pulse Mix

Nigeria's relationship with Israel and Palestine is complex and has been marked by both cooperation and tension.

President Bola Tinubu's government has called for peace between Israel and Palestine [X/@ARISEtv]
President Bola Tinubu's government has called for peace between Israel and Palestine [X/@ARISEtv]

Recommended articles

The October 7, 2023 attack led to the death of over 700 Israelis, the worst individual civilian casualty toll in the country's history.

Israel has hit back, killing more than 500 Palestinians in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip controlled by Hamas, considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

The escalation has already started testing diplomatic relationships, with many nations already calling for a ceasefire between both sides. One of those nations is Nigeria, which shares complex relationships with both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

We asked Google's intelligence chatbot, Bard, to go over the history of the relationships.

Nigeria's relationship with Israel and Palestine is complex and has been marked by both cooperation and tension.

Nigeria is a member of the African Union (AU), which has traditionally supported the Palestinian cause. In 1973, Nigeria severed diplomatic relations with Israel in protest of the Yom Kippur War. Diplomatic relations were restored in 1992, but the relationship remains sensitive.

Nigeria has consistently voted in favor of Palestinian resolutions at the United Nations, and has called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Nigeria also maintains close economic and security ties with Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 Israeli companies operate in Nigeria, and the two countries cooperate on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency measures.

Nigeria's relationship with Palestine is also strong. Nigeria is a founding member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which supports the Palestinian cause. Nigeria has also provided financial and humanitarian aid to Palestine.

In recent years, Nigeria has tried to play a mediating role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2014, Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan visited both Israel and Palestine and called for both sides to return to the negotiating table.

ALSO READ: How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Here are some key points about Nigeria's relationship with Israel and Palestine:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Nigeria maintains diplomatic relations with both Israel and Palestine.
  • Nigeria has consistently supported the Palestinian cause at the United Nations.
  • Nigeria also has close economic and security ties with Israel.
  • Nigeria has tried to play a mediating role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is important to note that Nigeria's relationship with Israel and Palestine is not monolithic. There are a range of views on the relationship within Nigeria, reflecting the country's diversity of religious and ethnic groups.

Some Nigerians strongly support the Palestinian cause, while others view Israel as a valuable partner in economic development and security.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

History of Nigeria's complex relationships with Israel and Palestine

History of Nigeria's complex relationships with Israel and Palestine

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival

Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival

I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

Yobe records 117 diphtheria deaths with 1,796 suspected cases

Yobe records 117 diphtheria deaths with 1,796 suspected cases

NNPC boss insists FG has stopped paying fuel subsidy

NNPC boss insists FG has stopped paying fuel subsidy

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu