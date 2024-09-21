Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Many were seen walking with the aid of crutches and walking sticks, while others received assistance from family members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the large turnout was largely driven by a strong motivation to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, a native of Ewohimi.

The scene was particularly heartwarming, as many elderly individuals expressed their determination to exercise their civic rights, with some having not voted in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honda Ikehide, the 91-year-old community head, said “I have lived long enough to know when something important is happening.

“Today, we are standing with our own.”

Similarly, Wilson Bello shared, “It is a great day for us.

“Our people are united, especially our elderly, who understand the significance of this moment.

“Ewohimi has never seen this level of participation by our elderly population, and it is because we believe in the capacity and vision of our son, who is one of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello said that the atmosphere was filled with optimism and a sense of shared purpose, as the community expressed hope for a brighter future with one of their own vying for a leadership position.

“Our turnout, in spite of the odds, is a testament to our resolve and desire for progress of Ewohimi and the state in general.