Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr Aminu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

According to Usman, the alcohol was seized on Monday during a city-wide patrol “to eradicate immoral behaviours and indiscipline”.

The Hisbah commander explained that the operation led to the interception of the vehicle carrying the cartons of alcohol along the state’s ring road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This task was supervised by Malam Nafi’u Ma’azu-Akilu, who ensured the items were transported to the board’s headquarters for further investigation.

“In a related development, the board also arraigned two women, for the fourth time, on charges of loitering and immoral conduct.

“The women, Fatima Umar (Yargata) and Raliya Isah (Yar Ruma) are both approximately 24 years old,” the Hisbah commander disclosed.

Usman said that despite previous warnings and counselling, the girls failed to reform their behaviour, leading to their arraignment before a Sharia Court.

According to him, the girls pleaded guilty and were ordered to be remanded in the correctional facility until Thursday for further trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to intensify efforts at instilling discipline and good morals among the youths.