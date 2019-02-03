The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has alleged that there is a plot to remove Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by any means.

According to Daily Post, the group accused the Northerners of planning to replace the Vice-President with somebody from the region ahead of the elections.

This was made known by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu in Owerri, Imo state on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

“This is the last chance given to the vice president by God; he cannot continue to keep quiet and watch various atrocities being meted to Christians; God knows why he has saved his life.

“He cannot continue to watch while other zones perish in the hands of one zone; the vice president is a Christian and a pastor; he knows the implication of keeping quiet on matters like this; so he should be very careful.

“In 2015, the northerners could not completely have their way because Tinubu was there; now if Osinbajo is not careful, the northerners will have their way to prepare the country for an Islamic state,” Madu added.

Osinbajo's near death experience

The helicopter conveying the Vice-President crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

According to reports, Osinbajo and his entourage came out unhurt.

A group known as the Coalition of Christian Groups For Good Governance (Nigeria and Diaspora) has also called on the Federal Government to investigate what led to the crash.

The group’s President, Rev. Daniel Kadzai said many crashes involving prominent Christians have gone without any form of investigation.

Laolu Akande, the media aide to the Vice-President announced that the incident will be investigated.

Meanwhile, Caverton Helicopters, owners of the chopper that conveyed the Vice-President have issued a statement blaming the crash on bad weather.