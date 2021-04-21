RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap university students in Kaduna

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The attack on the private university was carried out late on Tuesday, April 20.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has refused to entertain the ransom demands of kidnappers in Kaduna [TheAfricaReport]

An armed group has kidnapped an unspecified number of students of Green Field University in Kaduna State.

The gunmen attacked the private university, located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, late on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack, according to a report by Channels TV.

The abduction comes over a month after the abduction of 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Only 10 of the students have regained their freedom as Governor Nasir El-Rufai has refused to cave to the ransom demand of N500 million made by the kidnappers.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

