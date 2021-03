A yet-to-be-determined number of students have been kidnapped by armed gunmen from a school in Kaduna in what is a third major school abduction in one month in Nigeria.

The gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism, located few metres away from the Nigerian Defence Academy, in the Mando area of ​​Kaduna early on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Security agents have been mobilised to the school to restore calm and launch a rescue operation.

Details later.