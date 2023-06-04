The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olayiwola encouraged Nigerians to collectively embrace the new government and support it for a progressive nation .

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Iyiola Olayiwola, PSC South West Leader and Oyo State Chairman of the group made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Olayiwola said that although things might look tough and difficult at the moment following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but he expressed optimism that the situation would surely improve for the better.

The inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a dream come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tinubu has all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“The decision on fuel subsidy removal is long overdue, and the president has made a bold decision to officially declare that fuel subsidy is gone.

”We are confident that the new administration of President Bola Tinubu will do all within his powers to reduce the burdens of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians,“ he said.

Olayiwola encouraged Nigerians to collectively embrace the new government and support it for a progressive nation .

He reiterated the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senator Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 10th senate as appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Akpabio has a track record of success and vast experience to bring to the table in supporting Tinubu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Strike: FG heeds TUC's demands, set up committee to review minimum wage

Strike: FG heeds TUC's demands, set up committee to review minimum wage

Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

I did not assault my wife – Ondo Deputy Governor

I did not assault my wife – Ondo Deputy Governor

Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s judgment to pay ₦3.4bn debt to LGs

Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s judgment to pay ₦3.4bn debt to LGs

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others