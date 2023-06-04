Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

Iyiola Olayiwola, PSC South West Leader and Oyo State Chairman of the group made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Olayiwola said that although things might look tough and difficult at the moment following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but he expressed optimism that the situation would surely improve for the better.

“The inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a dream come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tinubu has all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“The decision on fuel subsidy removal is long overdue, and the president has made a bold decision to officially declare that fuel subsidy is gone.

”We are confident that the new administration of President Bola Tinubu will do all within his powers to reduce the burdens of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians,“ he said.

Olayiwola encouraged Nigerians to collectively embrace the new government and support it for a progressive nation .

He reiterated the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senator Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 10th senate as appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT