Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

The Director-General, CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwaka described the appointment as a welcome development in view of Akume’s antecedents, experience and commitment.

He noted that Akume was a Governor of Benue and was Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under the Buhari’s regime.

He said that CYMS would continue to deliver on its mandate and strengthen its relationship with the Office of the SGF.

“Over the years, CYMS has been reporting its activities to the OSGF following its official engagement in 2018 and has continued to remain resolute and committed to the Federal Government’s agenda,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on Friday in Abuja during a meeting with Progressives Governorship Forum (PGF) also announced the appointment of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

NAN reports that Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, is the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

According to Nwaka, his group has been working closely with the Office of the SGF, noting that there were several unimplemented programmes approved by the office.

“It is time to revisit and swing into action in order to assist the Tinubu administration through the SGF office.

“We are confident and optimistic that Akume will deliver the task ahead and support the administration to ensure it delivers all campaign promises,“ he said.