The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said it has been working closely with the Office of the SGF, noting that there were several unimplemented programmes approved by the office.

The Director General, Committee Of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) Mr Obinna Nwaka with his team and the new appointed SGF, Sen. George Akume.
The Director General, Committee Of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) Mr Obinna Nwaka with his team and the new appointed SGF, Sen. George Akume.

Recommended articles

The Director-General, CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwaka described the appointment as a welcome development in view of Akume’s antecedents, experience and commitment.

He noted that Akume was a Governor of Benue and was Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under the Buhari’s regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that CYMS would continue to deliver on its mandate and strengthen its relationship with the Office of the SGF.

“Over the years, CYMS has been reporting its activities to the OSGF following its official engagement in 2018 and has continued to remain resolute and committed to the Federal Government’s agenda,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on Friday in Abuja during a meeting with Progressives Governorship Forum (PGF) also announced the appointment of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

NAN reports that Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, is the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

According to Nwaka, his group has been working closely with the Office of the SGF, noting that there were several unimplemented programmes approved by the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is time to revisit and swing into action in order to assist the Tinubu administration through the SGF office.

“We are confident and optimistic that Akume will deliver the task ahead and support the administration to ensure it delivers all campaign promises,“ he said.

NAN reports that CYMS has saddled itself with the responsibility of promoting the policies and programmes of the Federal government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Ilorin Emirate frowns at provocative beer advert

Ilorin Emirate frowns at provocative beer advert

Immediate past Ondo Speaker receives rousing welcome at country home

Immediate past Ondo Speaker receives rousing welcome at country home

APC anointed candidate congratulates Gbajabiamila on CoS appointment

APC anointed candidate congratulates Gbajabiamila on CoS appointment

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others