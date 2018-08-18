Pulse.ng logo
Group cautions Tambuwal over unguarded statement against President

Aminu Tambuwal Group cautions Governor over unguarded statement against President

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has faulted the recent comments by Sokoto State Gov. Aminu Tambuwal against President Muhammadu Buhari, describing such as unfortunate, ill-conceived and a total assault on African cultural values.

The Chairman and the Secretary of the group, Messrs Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, respectively, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The BMO said that Tambuwal had in recent time engaged in deliberate campaign of calumny against the President and warned that the governor was on a road to perdition just like Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in 2015.

“This infamous style of politics belonged in the past and it is necessary to remind Tambuwal that it is not African tradition for young people to insult their elders and such negative attitude usually had its consequences.

“We also advise Governor Tambuwal to draw a lesson from what happened to Ayo Fayose in the last Ekiti governorship election, as he was roundly rejected by the electorate due to his non-performance and unguarded utterances.

“We also want to assure Tambuwal that his case will not be different from that of Ayo Fayose, as he will not only be rejected as the next governor of Sokoto state, but his presidential ambition will remain a pipe-dream.

“As he has not only denied his people development but has wasted the scarce resources he ordinarily should have used to render service to the good people of Sokoto state,” the statement read in part.

The group predicted that Tambuwal would definitely go into political oblivion in 2019 as he was already running against the tide.

The organisation also reminded Tambuwal that Buhari’s integrity and track record were clear for everyone to see, and this was the reason for their continued support for him and those he supported in elections.

According to the BMO, the support also manifested in the recent by-elections in Bauchi, Kogi and Katsina states where the All Progressives Congress (APC) trounced all their opponents including Tambuwal’s PDP.

The group expressed optimism that Buhari would win the next presidential election with a landslide.

