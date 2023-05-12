The sports category has moved to a new website.
Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed concern over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country, saying it had placed heavy burden on Nigerians.

An Ibadan-based businessman and politician, Chief Rotimi Ajanaku [Ametrocopy]
An Ibadan-based businessman and politician, Chief Rotimi Ajanaku [Ametrocopy]

Ajanaku made the call during an inspection of his newly-upgraded and reconstructed Dino Hotel in Ibadan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajanaku, the Chief Executive Officer of Dino Group of Companies, was the Accord House of Representatives Candidate for Ibadan South-West/North-West in the 2023 general elections.

Ajanaku denied speculations that he had sold Dino Hotel, one of his big investments in Ibadan, saying he locked the hotel to allow him restructure it.

He expressed concern over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country, saying it had placed heavy burden on Nigerians.

Ajanaku called on government to create a conducive environment for investors to establish businesses in Nigeria, saying that such would guarantee more job opportunities in the country.

“Assessing Nigerian economy critically and holistically, you will discover that the economic environment is too tight for business to survive,’’ he said.

He explained that his array of investments ranging from hospitality, agriculture to oil and gas had over the years, employed several youths.

“I studied here in Nigeria and most of my investments are in Ibadan, including hospitality, agriculture, oil and gas, amongst others.

“I, like every other Nigerians, has a responsibility to make life better for the people of this state and Nigeria in general.

“The best way to express love toward my people is to continue creating jobs for youths, while also assisting them in their quest for quality education and health,” the businessman said.

Ajanaku appealed to government at all levels to rise in defence of the future of Nigerian youths.

“There is hope for Nigerian youths if government at all levels focus more on youth development projects, like sports, education, entertainment, tourism and create enabling environment for businesses to grow.

“Until governments start encouraging investors who can establish manufacturing, construction and production companies to engage idle hands, unemployment and crime will continue to increase,” he said.

He lamented the problem of epileptic power supply in the country, calling on government to put more effort in providing uninterrupted power supply.

Ajanaku stressed the need for government to also tackle insecurity in the country, saying investors needed to be assured of adequate security of lives and properties to invest.

He said that the greatness of Nigeria was a collective role of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religious or political affiliation.

Ajanaku said that he restructured his hotel to engage more youths by creating a lawful means of livelihood for them.

“Apart from increase in number of employees, several activities are going on almost every day in the newly-constructed lounge section of the hotel, including musical shows, entertainments and tourism activities.

“Today, hundreds of youths are surviving through various creative activities which the management of the hotel is initiating.

“I have also engaged services of a professional hotel management company to manage the day-to-day running of the hotel and keep expanding to engage more youths,’’ he said.

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

