Eunice Ortom, the wife of the governor of Benue state, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor’s wife, who announced this in a statement on Friday night said her son and other staff members also tested positive for the virus.

Eunice said she has advised those who have had contacts with her recently to go on self-isolation and make themselves available for coronavirus test.

While expressing optimism that she would recover soon, the first lady maintained that coronavirus is not a death sentence.

The statement reads, “Few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall to have had recent contact with me to go for testing, I advice everyone who has had close contact with me in the last 2 weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

“I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols. Stay safe!! COVID-19 is real.”

On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 32 new cases of the virus in Benue state.

According to the NCDC, a total of 97 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Benue state.