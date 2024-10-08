Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, in Gusau on Tuesday, the governor stated that the deceased personnel were killed in an ambush by bandits.

According to the statement, a group of bandits ambushed the security personnel at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe town.

“Gov Lawal described the attack as a barbaric act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

“The governor commended the bravery of the Zamfara CPG outfits and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and property.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits in Tsafe LGA, during which nine of our brave CPG members were killed,” he stated.

“The ambush by the bandits on our guards is a cowardly act as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop’s onslaught across the state,” the statement added.

It quoted the governor to have assured the people that the troops would continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara, to extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of our brave guards.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest period.