Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

This is contained in a statement signed by Prof Muhammed Yahaya-Kuta, Pro-chancellor of the university on Friday in Minna. Gov. Mohammed Bago said the reduction is aimed at alleviating the current compounding financial hardships on students and parents, the pro-chancellor said.

Bago said that the move would also ameliorate the effect of the current economic hardship on students and their parents, following the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“All students studying regular courses in the institution are to enjoy the total relief of a 50% reduction in the registration fee in the ongoing 2023/2024 academic session,” he added.

While congratulating the students, parents, and the people of the state on the development, the governor hoped that the beneficiaries and entire people of the state would lend their support to the government to enable it to succeed.