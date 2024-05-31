ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

News Agency Of Nigeria

The reduction is aimed at alleviating the current compounding financial hardships on students and parents.

Umar Bago [Facebook]
Umar Bago [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Prof Muhammed Yahaya-Kuta, Pro-chancellor of the university on Friday in Minna. Gov. Mohammed Bago said the reduction is aimed at alleviating the current compounding financial hardships on students and parents, the pro-chancellor said.

Bago said that the move would also ameliorate the effect of the current economic hardship on students and their parents, following the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“All students studying regular courses in the institution are to enjoy the total relief of a 50% reduction in the registration fee in the ongoing 2023/2024 academic session,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the students, parents, and the people of the state on the development, the governor hoped that the beneficiaries and entire people of the state would lend their support to the government to enable it to succeed.

The governor implored the beneficiaries of the gesture to reciprocate by being more committed to their studies for the development of the state and humanity at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PCN shuts down 355 pharmacies, medicine shops in Jigawa for various violations

PCN shuts down 355 pharmacies, medicine shops in Jigawa for various violations

Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

Police dismiss 'rumour' about Ado Bayero leading Friday prayer in Kano

Police dismiss 'rumour' about Ado Bayero leading Friday prayer in Kano

ISWAP threatens Borno communities with 'leave or die' ultimatum

ISWAP threatens Borno communities with 'leave or die' ultimatum

Fresh concerns as Sanusi, Bayero plan to observe Jumaat prayer at palace mosque

Fresh concerns as Sanusi, Bayero plan to observe Jumaat prayer at palace mosque

Tinubu vows to sack ministers who fail to meet Nigerians' expectations

Tinubu vows to sack ministers who fail to meet Nigerians' expectations

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

FG inaugurates largest CNG plant in Lagos, plans new stations nationwide

FG inaugurates largest CNG plant in Lagos, plans new stations nationwide

Naira Marley’s cybercrime trial stalls

Naira Marley’s cybercrime trial stalls

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners