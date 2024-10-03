ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor further urged all public and private sector organisations to support the initiative by allowing their employees to do likewise.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

Recommended articles

Alia made the declaration in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.

The governor said that the work-free day was to allow the electorate to travel to their respective local government areas to exercise their franchise. He emphasised the importance of active participation in the electoral process and encouraged all citizens to take advantage of this work-free day to exercise their civic duty.

Alia expressed confidence that with the right commitment and participation, the elections would be conducted smoothly and fairly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor further urged all public and private sector organisations to support the initiative by allowing their employees to do likewise. He charged the citizens to prioritise peaceful conduct and collaboration during the elections, reinforcing the need for unity and cooperation among all parties involved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

APC mocks PDP for protesting at INEC office over Edo election

APC mocks PDP for protesting at INEC office over Edo election

420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

We have blessings of God, Oba of Benin to develop Edo - Okpebholo

We have blessings of God, Oba of Benin to develop Edo - Okpebholo

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission