ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream

News Agency Of Nigeria

The girl has been seeking for sponsorship as her parents could not afford to pay for her university education.

Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream [Depositphotos]
Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream [Depositphotos]

Recommended articles

The girl, who hails from Katsina, obtained eight credits in science subjects in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). She has been seeking for sponsorship as her parents could not afford to pay for her university education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the girl’s prayers were answered on Wednesday, when Dr Aminu Salisu-Tsauri, pledged to take full responsibility of her education. Salisu-Tsauri, who is the Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board, said he will personally sponsor her education.

Khadija Ibrahim-Sani had wheeled herself to the premises of the scholarship board, requesting for support when she met the executive secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have realised that it is only through education that I will be able to be on my own without looking for anything from anyone.

“That will enable me to become self reliant and assist my parents.

“My dream is to study Pharmacy in the university, and I choose it so that after completion of the study, I can open a pharmacy as a business, so that even if I didn’t get government job, I can be earning a living,” she said.

Salisu-Tsauri who gave her money to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said he would take responsibility for her education once she gets the required marks and admission. He asked the girl to come with her parents to the board for further discussions.

An elated Khadija Ibrahim-Sani thanked the executive secretary for the gesture, and prayed God to reward and elevate him to greater heights.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC warns skit makers against misuse of identity in recent video

EFCC warns skit makers against misuse of identity in recent video

Governor Oyebanji felicitates ex-governor, Fayose at 63

Governor Oyebanji felicitates ex-governor, Fayose at 63

Court threatens to strike out Sowore’s case on alleged treason against former president

Court threatens to strike out Sowore’s case on alleged treason against former president

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics

National Assembly steps in to mediate Labour Unions' strike

National Assembly steps in to mediate Labour Unions' strike

Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream

Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream

Gov Eno tasks journalists on maintaining objectivity in their reportage

Gov Eno tasks journalists on maintaining objectivity in their reportage

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

NDLEA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

NDLEA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the 2023 supplementary budget failed to address national needs. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi