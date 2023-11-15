Government official in Katsina supports disabled girl's pharmacy dream

The girl, who hails from Katsina, obtained eight credits in science subjects in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). She has been seeking for sponsorship as her parents could not afford to pay for her university education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the girl’s prayers were answered on Wednesday, when Dr Aminu Salisu-Tsauri, pledged to take full responsibility of her education. Salisu-Tsauri, who is the Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board, said he will personally sponsor her education.

Khadija Ibrahim-Sani had wheeled herself to the premises of the scholarship board, requesting for support when she met the executive secretary.

“I have realised that it is only through education that I will be able to be on my own without looking for anything from anyone.

“That will enable me to become self reliant and assist my parents.

“My dream is to study Pharmacy in the university, and I choose it so that after completion of the study, I can open a pharmacy as a business, so that even if I didn’t get government job, I can be earning a living,” she said.

Salisu-Tsauri who gave her money to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said he would take responsibility for her education once she gets the required marks and admission. He asked the girl to come with her parents to the board for further discussions.