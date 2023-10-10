ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor offered a permanent and pensionable appointment to the casual worker at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [Credit: KNSG]
Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [Credit: KNSG]

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin Tofa in Kano on Tuesday. Gov. Yusuf also offered him a gift of ₦1 million and automatic slot for the forthcoming Hajj.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the report of the board for the 2023 Hajj. He expressed appreciation to the casual worker for displaying self contentment. He said such character displayed by Dayyabu was an excellent behaviour worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home about, this gentleman managed to return the lost money.

” It shows how this person has a fear of Allah and he deserved to be celebrated,” he said.

Yusuf called on the people of Kano to maintain the hard-earned reputation of the state by showcasing the good virtues of trustworthiness, self discipline and contentment so that they could live a happy life.

Responding, the beneficiary, revealed that he returned the lost money to the state Pilgrims Welfare Board for the fear of Allah, knowing well that it is not proper to use what does not belong to him in spite of the current economic hardships.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, saying that it was the most joyful moment of his life. Meanwhile, the governor has promised that the famous tricyclist, Auwalu Salisu, who returned a missing ₦16m belonging to a foreigner, will soon be honoured by the government.

The governor said pointers have been indicating significant improvement in showing the extreme level of trustworthiness by the people of Kano, which by extension, was projecting the good image of the state.

