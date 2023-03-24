Gov Yahaya mourns ex-Gombe Speaker Nasiru Nono

Yahaya expressed his grief over the sad news in a press statement by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs Gombe Government House

He described the death of the former lawmaker as a monumental loss, not only to his family but the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the late ex-legislator was a humble and down-to- earth politician who was known for his commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents and the people of the state in general.

The governor said that the late ex-speaker discharged his legislative duties with “tact, dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and earned the respect and loyalty of his colleagues.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I convey our deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his political associates and the people of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.