Gov Uzodinma’s daughter pledges to empower young lawyers

The law school scholarship grant which kicked off in 2021, is an annual philanthropic project in partnership with Principle Legal Consult and has successfully produced five lawyers with ten beneficiaries currently going through law school at various campuses in the country.

According to her, the grant is not only committed to sponsoring the tuition fees of its beneficiaries but also supporting their growth to become the best lawyers.

“So far, The Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant has been successful in producing 5 lawyers; Momoh Abdulrahman Etudaiye, Simibiat Taiye Suleiman, Akunna Mary Opara, Ikechukwu Promise Obialor and Yaknse Ekanem, who attended campuses at Abuja, Enugu and Yola respectively and are now practising lawyers, she said

“#PUSG2022 which kicked off this year, announced 10 beneficiaries namely Chinanu Ogbonna, Chinonso Oparaji, Christopher Nwusulor, Glory Ibanga, Bright John, Aluma Chukwuebuka, Henry Inyama, Anita Emegha, Femi Olawale and Ademago Idowu, who are all across various Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Yola campuses as winners of #pusg2022 this year.”

Uzodinma said the PUSG follows up with its beneficiaries, adding that the initiative has launched a mentoring platform for its beneficiaries.

She, however, called on senior lawyers and other key players in the legal profession to key into the platform to properly groom prospective lawyers.