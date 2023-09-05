Gov Uzodinma’s daughter opens 2023 Law scholarship portal

Uzodimma, a legal practitioner and an ardent advocate for education has received several awards and commendations for her commitment to empowering aspiring lawyers.

In partnership with Principle Legal Consult, PUSG announced that its application portal has been open since Friday, September 1, 2023, encouraging prospective applicants to visit its website.

PUSG also stated its intention to increase the number of beneficiaries for this year compared to previous years.

The statement read, “The Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG) is an annual philanthropic initiative spearheaded by Prada O. Uzodimma, Esq (ACIArb) in partnership with Principle Legal Consult, a prominent law firm in Nigeria. This year, PUSG opened its application portal under the #PUSG2023 Scheme on September 1, 2023, and prospective applicants are encouraged to apply via the website. #PUSG2023 aims to support more beneficiaries than in previous years.”

Highlighting its commitment to assisting law students, PUSG said that the grant aimed to relieve aspiring lawyers of the financial burden by fully covering their law school tuition fees.

PUSG also disclosed that it has already supported the legal education of 15 passionate individuals, with five of its beneficiaries having been called to the Nigerian Bar and 10 currently pursuing their legal education at the Nigerian Law School.

“The goal of PUSG is to ensure that brilliant minds and intellectuals are not hindered from pursuing their dreams of joining the Nigerian Bar due to financial constraints. PUSG has received full endorsement from Prof. Isa Chiroma, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Former Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and other prominent legal figures in society.”

PUSG appealed to the public for support, emphasizing that with donations and sponsorships, it can expand its reach; make a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring lawyers and contribute to the development of the legal community.

