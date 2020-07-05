Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says he’ll soon publish the names of those who earn more than N300m as pension annually in the state.

The governor while speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Owerri told the retirees that some pensioners in the state get the outrageous amount that can’t be accounted for while others monies above their retirement salaries.

He said, “I’ll soon publish names of those who earn above N330m per annum as pension for Imo people to know.”

“Government will no more make use of microfinance banks for payments of salaries and pensions because they are no clearing houses for BVN holders so that pensioners can be paid directly.

“Government has decided to automate all payments to enable it to migrate to the contributory pension’s scheme.”

Uzodinma said after the biometric verification, nobody will be able to defraud the state government again.

He added that only primary and secondary school teachers, who have been verified and confirmed to be employees of government, will receive their salaries.

He, however, warned those ‘playing politics’ with salary and pension in the state to desist saying his administration will soon begin to go after such people.