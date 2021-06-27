RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma flags off N4 billion Imo Youth empowerment programme

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

The empowerment exercise was undertaken to meaningfully engage the youths and prepare them for future challenges.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has flagged off the disbursement of N4 billion to over 15,000 Imo youths who were trained in different vocations and skills.

Recommended articles

In his keynote address at the disbursement ceremony held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Uzodinma stated that the empowerment exercise was undertaken to meaningfully engage the youths so as to prepare them for future challenges and equally discourage them from engaging in various crimes.

"You have often heard it said that an idle mind is the devil's workshop, keeping you busy will save you from temptation. Sociology experts believe that there is correlation between unemployment and crime.

"Our goal is to get you employed and keep you away from crime. Do not disappoint yourself and the government," Uzodinma said.

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency confirms Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC

Gov Uzodinma flags off N4 billion Imo Youth empowerment programme

Separation of powers imperative for good governance

Makinde promises to establish special health insurance programme for orphans

Kuje residents call for evacuation of refuse

Gov Zulum suspends French NGO for using a hotel in Maiduguri for shooting training

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Gov Uzodinma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youth Day

JAMB result code malfunctions, directs candidates to check through portal