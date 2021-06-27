Gov Uzodinma flags off N4 billion Imo Youth empowerment programme
The empowerment exercise was undertaken to meaningfully engage the youths and prepare them for future challenges.
In his keynote address at the disbursement ceremony held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Uzodinma stated that the empowerment exercise was undertaken to meaningfully engage the youths so as to prepare them for future challenges and equally discourage them from engaging in various crimes.
"You have often heard it said that an idle mind is the devil's workshop, keeping you busy will save you from temptation. Sociology experts believe that there is correlation between unemployment and crime.
"Our goal is to get you employed and keep you away from crime. Do not disappoint yourself and the government," Uzodinma said.
