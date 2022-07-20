RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service for Imo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has appointed Mr Raymond Ucheoma as the new Head of Service of the state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Imo, Chief Cosmas Iwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ucheoma took over from Dr Camelius Iwuagwu.

“His Excellency appreciates the contributions of the former Head of Service, Dr Iwuagwu to the state Civil Service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“The governor has equally charged the new Head of Service, Barr. Ucheoma to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

The governor enjoined him to enthrone a result-driven and re-energised civil service, to meet the challenges of the digital age,” the statement said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimamanda Adichie endorses Peter Obi for president

Chimamanda Adichie endorses Peter Obi for president

Gov. Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service for Imo

Gov. Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service for Imo

Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates

Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates

NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari

NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari

PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

UK Prime Minister race: Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch eliminated in fourth round

UK Prime Minister race: Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch eliminated in fourth round

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

BREAKING: Abducted priest found dead in Kaduna, CAN reacts

BREAKING: Abducted priest found dead in Kaduna, CAN reacts

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumors of suspension

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumors of suspension

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna. (PMNews)