Gov Udom says he is not aware that a University student was expelled because of him

Ekpo referred to the governor as a "scammer" after he failed to keep his promise of financially rewarding then graduating students of the university.

The university authorities deemed Ekpo's social media post "derogatory and defamatory, a breach of the matriculation oath and a gross act of misconduct," in a letter announcing his expulsion.

In a statement sent to Pulse through his Chief Press Secretary Ekerete Udoh, Governor Udom said he was not aware of the university's action and that he has set up a committee to look into the issue.

"We have read various reports mainly on the social media space concerning the administrative sanction said to have been taken by the management of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) against one of its students, Iniobong Ekpo, leading to his expulsion from the university.

"We have equally followed the media feeding frenzy by the usual motley crowd of political jobbers and inveterate rabble rousers who have maliciously tried to link the action taken by the university authority to the Visitor of the University, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

"We wish to state here emphatically that Governor Emmanuel, a known apostle of freedom of expression, was and is still not aware of this purely administrative action reportedly undertaken by the university.

"He has accordingly, directed the constitution of a panel comprising five members, to review the case and submit its report immediately.

"The panel is to be headed by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet," the statement reads.