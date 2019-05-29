Sule stated this during his inaugural address on Wednesday at the Lafia Square.

According to him, the rationalisation of the MDAs to a manageable size was part of measures to reduce cost of governance, increase efficiency and maximise manpower utilisation.

The governor, who identified industrialisation as a cardinal focus of his administration, said solid mineral deposits would be harnessed for the benefit of the state.

He said that his administration would establish a Mineral Development Agency to harness the hydro-carbon resources, coal deposit, salt, precious stones and other such mineral assets in the state.

“We will also encourage artisan miners to form cooperatives and register them with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in order to curb the menace of illegal mining,” Sule assured.

He said that the administration would create an enabling environment for both local and foreign investment.

“To attract investors, government shall ensure peace and tranquility in the state and guarantee an enabling environment, including appropriate legal framework.

“We shall support investors by providing roads, electricity supply, water and make land acquisition and leasing less-cumbersome.

“In view of our proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), government will create industrial zones for small, medium and large-scale industries, particularly in Karu and Toto Local Government Areas,” Sule added.

On agriculture, he said his administration would encourage commercial agriculture in areas where the state have comparative advantage and boost value addition to crop by laying a solid foundation for agro-allied industries.

“To this end, government will work with interested investors to drive the sector in order to achieve desired growth,” he said.

Sule maintained that his administration would ensure prompt distribution of farm inputs such as fertiliser, improved seeds and seedling as well as agro chemicals to farmers.

He said the State Agricultural Development Programme (NADP) would be strengthened and repositioned for effective actualisation of its mandate.

Sule said government would explore all avenues to ensure that farmers in the state access available agro-financing schemes and institutions to venture into agricultural businesses.

He said government would accord adequate attention to the major components of agriculture; namely, production, processing and marketing.