Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr. Innocent Etteng, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor noted that the exercise would commence from the Northern Senatorial District of the state from Monday to Friday, at 9 a.m. daily.

Otu called on the workers to avail themselves for the exercise which would be held in two designated centres of the zone in Ogoja and Obudu.

“In Ogoja, the exercise will take place at the Ogoja Local Government Headquarters for staff in Ogoja, Bekwarra and Yala councils while Obudu Centre will be for staff in Obudu and Obanliku with venue at Obudu Council Headquarters.

“All staff coming for the exercise need to appear with their complete enrollment form, letter of first appointment, confirmation and last two letters of promotion where applicable.

“Other documents required are staff identity card, birth certificate or affidavit of birth, educational qualifications, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and current pay slip,” he said.