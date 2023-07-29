ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He further directed all staff to comply with the requirements to avoid the omission of their names in the verified payroll that would emanate from the exercise.

Bassey Otu, Cross River state Governor (Credit: Capital Post)
Bassey Otu, Cross River state Governor (Credit: Capital Post)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr. Innocent Etteng, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor noted that the exercise would commence from the Northern Senatorial District of the state from Monday to Friday, at 9 a.m. daily.

Otu called on the workers to avail themselves for the exercise which would be held in two designated centres of the zone in Ogoja and Obudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Ogoja, the exercise will take place at the Ogoja Local Government Headquarters for staff in Ogoja, Bekwarra and Yala councils while Obudu Centre will be for staff in Obudu and Obanliku with venue at Obudu Council Headquarters.

“All staff coming for the exercise need to appear with their complete enrollment form, letter of first appointment, confirmation and last two letters of promotion where applicable.

“Other documents required are staff identity card, birth certificate or affidavit of birth, educational qualifications, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and current pay slip,” he said.

He further directed all staff to comply with the requirements to avoid the omission of their names in the verified payroll that would emanate from the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions