Ortom accuses Benue police commissioner of supporting Fulani herdsmen

Ortom Gov accuses Benue police commissioner of supporting Fulani herdsmen

Governor Ortom said this while reacting to comments by Tsav during an interview on Channels Television.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Ortom accuses Benue police commissioner of supporting Fulani herdsmen play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

(Guardian)

Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the Benue state commissioner of police, Abubakar Tsav of supporting Fulani herdsmen.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said this while reacting to comments by Tsav during an interview on Channels Television.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Terver Akase, Ortom alleged that the police commissioner has been holding meetings with Fulani herdsmen in a bid to pressure him to end the anti-grazing law in Benue state.

An excerpt of the statement reads: “Abubakar Tsav has not hidden his hatred towards hundreds of innocent souls Benue has lost as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks. Here is a man who went to a location where there was a fresh attack and came back to say that he could only see slaughtered cows and not human beings.

“In other words, Tsav is one of those who value the life of a cow more than that of a fellow human being. He is one of those working for the actualization of cow republic in the Benue Valley. They are in a hurry to see the enthronement of Ardos as rulers of Benue communities.

“Tsav had been holding secret meetings with Miyetti Allah groups where they resolved that Governor Ortom should be made a target of all forms of media attacks to pressurize him to suspend the law.

ALSO READ: Here are 4 reasons Benue Governor, Ortom dumped APC

“It will be recalled that Abubakar Tsav earlier this year, wrote a public apology stating that he had been falsely accusing Governor Ortom of fraud and bad performance. He pleaded never again to write or say anything against the Governor.

“Tsav’s 360 degrees turn to launch verbal attacks on the Governor has therefore left many observers wondering his level of integrity and honour as an elder.”

Ortoms complains about EFCC

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom has also complained about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ortom said the anti-graft agency is subjecting state government officials to intense grilling, which he described as ridiculous.

