Gov Okowa congratulates Wike over presidential award

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday in Asaba congratulated his Rivers counterpart, Gov. Nyesom Wike, on the conferment of the Award of Excellence in Public Service on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that Wike was bestowed with the distinguished award in Infrastructure Delivery in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the development of Rivers.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Delta governor hailed Wike for his tremendous contributions and sterling infrastructural development in Rivers.

He stressed that Wike’s strides in Rivers were visible to even his critics.

Okowa added that Wike had “performed superlatively for the state and for the country and deserved to be honoured with the prestigious award’’.

He stressed that Wike had transformed Rivers with various life-changing projects.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a man of courage and great sagacity, an astute politician and a development expert, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on his well-deserved honour.

“Since your emergence as governor of Rivers, you have left no stone unturned in your quest to bring unprecedented infrastructural and human capacity development in your state.

“As a politician, you have been a great voice in national and contemporary issues facing our great party and country.

“Rivers people can attest to your doggedness, commitment and steadfastness in state’s craftsmanship, which indeed earned you the sobriquet `Mr Projects’.

“On this auspicious occasion of your recognition by Mr President, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by enduring accomplishments,’’ Okowa said.

