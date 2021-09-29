Buhari condemns Akunyili’s murder, says culprits must face justice

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident, that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face both the judgment of man and that of God.

He enjoined security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians.

According to him, he has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and ”Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.”