The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Until his appointment, Prof. Onyia was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility.

Prof Chidiebere Onyia [Tribune Online]
Prof Chidiebere Onyia [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

The appointment was announced in a statement personally signed by the governor and released to the press by his media office on Tuesday in Enugu.

Until his appointment, Prof. Onyia was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility.

He was also the Lead strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has over the years rendered services to different international organizations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany and Russia.

Prof. Onyia is a visiting Professor of Education at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a former visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and serves on the Governing Council of two private Nigerian universities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction, Masters of Business Administration degree and a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership.

He also had a post-doctoral scholarship in Education Policy from the Ivy League Peabody College, Vanderbilt University.

Prof. Onyia, with over 25 years of experiences in leadership, innovation, strategy, institutional reforms and research, has received numerous international and national awards and accolades for leadership excellence and for his outstanding contributions to the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is well published and a certified educational consultant, researcher, presenter, mentor and author of many books.

Prof. Onyia was a member of the Transition Committee, the technical committee that developed an actionable plan for the Gov. Mbah administration, based on his manifesto and social contract with the people of Enugu State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister