Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024
It comprised N222.3 billion for capital expenditure and N211.8 billion for recurrent expenditure.
Recommended articles
In a brief speech after signing the document at the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Makinde said he would ensure that the budget achieved at least 80 per cent performance.
He solicited the support of the lawmakers and organised labour for the effective implementation of the budget for the financial year.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on December 5 presented
₦434.2 billion budget proposal, tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery” to the House of Assembly.
It comprised ₦222.3 billion for capital expenditure and ₦211.8 billion for recurrent expenditure.
The lawmakers, however, raised the estimate by ₦4.2 billion, bringing the sum to ₦438 billion.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng