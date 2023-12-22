Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

In a brief speech after signing the document at the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Makinde said he would ensure that the budget achieved at least 80 per cent performance.

He solicited the support of the lawmakers and organised labour for the effective implementation of the budget for the financial year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on December 5 presented

₦434.2 billion budget proposal, tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery” to the House of Assembly.

It comprised ₦222.3 billion for capital expenditure and ₦211.8 billion for recurrent expenditure.