ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal said the administration of the criminal justice was critical in the restoration of peace and security in Zamfara and the country as a whole.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The governor appealed while inaugurating 10 newly appointed magistrates of the State High Court held in Gusau on Thursday.

Lawal said the administration of the criminal justice was critical in the restoration of peace and security in Zamfara and the country as a whole.

He noted with concern how some judges compromise justice for their selfish gain, especially at this crucial time when insecurity had ravaged the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You must take your duty diligently and with all sincerity. The judicial process must be handled with fairness if we want to restore peace and economic growth in our dear country Nigeria.

“You should bear in mind that your judgments could be appealed, so you should try as much as possible to do justice to avoid nullification,’’ Lawal said.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu commended Lawal for payment of backlog judicial officers’ allowances and other entitlements.

She called for the renovation of the existing seven magistrate courts and construction of another seven to cover the remaining local government areas of the state.

“This will help in bringing the judicial system more closer to communities to enable them to access justice in good time,’’ she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pledged that the judiciary would play its role in bringing the nation to normalcy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State