Gov Lawal tasks judges on prudent administration of justice

The governor appealed while inaugurating 10 newly appointed magistrates of the State High Court held in Gusau on Thursday.

Lawal said the administration of the criminal justice was critical in the restoration of peace and security in Zamfara and the country as a whole.

He noted with concern how some judges compromise justice for their selfish gain, especially at this crucial time when insecurity had ravaged the state.

“You must take your duty diligently and with all sincerity. The judicial process must be handled with fairness if we want to restore peace and economic growth in our dear country Nigeria.

“You should bear in mind that your judgments could be appealed, so you should try as much as possible to do justice to avoid nullification,’’ Lawal said.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu commended Lawal for payment of backlog judicial officers’ allowances and other entitlements.

She called for the renovation of the existing seven magistrate courts and construction of another seven to cover the remaining local government areas of the state.

“This will help in bringing the judicial system more closer to communities to enable them to access justice in good time,’’ she said.

