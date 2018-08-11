Gov Fayose condemns killing of APC chieftain in Ekiti

news

Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the killing of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bunmi Ojo in Ekiti state.

Ojo, who is an ally of Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti, was killed on Friday, August 9, 2018.

According to NAN, Ojo was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at a football viewing centre along Ekiti State University Road.

Speaking on the incident, Fayose said the state government will help security agencies with all they need to bring the killers to book.

The Governor said that the peace being enjoyed in Ekiti state has been disrupted by APC’s do or die politics.

According to Daily Post, he said “The manner in which Bunmi Ojo, a commissioner in the Federal Character Commission and strong ally of Chief Segun Oni was killed is a demonstration of the extent some devilish people can go to settle scores with their fellow men and the security agencies must not add this gruesome murder to the diary of unresolved murders in Nigeria.

“On the part of the State Government, all necessary assistance will be provided for the security agencies to aide thorough investigation of the murder and arrest of the perpetrators.

“The State was peaceful until May 5, 2018 when members of the APC openly disrupted the party’s primary election, with gunshots. This was after Olalekan Taiwo, aide of one of the APC governorship aspirant, Dr Oluwole Oluleye had been shot on May 4.

“The violence at the APC primaries was followed up by the shootings at the party secretariat during a reception organized for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, which left Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and six others injured as well as invasion of the State with thugs during the July 14 governorship election.

“It has therefore become necessary for Ekiti people to be vigilant especially now that the political environment is expected to be confronted with the case filed by Chief Segun Oni against Dr. Fayemi, challenging his eligibility to contest the APC primary as well as the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola at the Tribunal.”

Governor Ayo Fayose is expected to hand over to Kayode Fayemi of the APC in October 2018.