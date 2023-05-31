Gov. Eno appoints SSG, CPS

According to a statement by Dr Nathaniel Adiakpan, Permanent Secretary, Government House in Uyo on Tuesday, Uwa’s appointment takes immediate effect.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the following appointments with immediate effect, Prince Enobong Uwah as Secretary to State Government; Mr Ekerette Udo – Chief Press Secretary.

“Mr Anietie Usen as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity; Mr Otobong Edem Idiong – Chief of Protocol and Dr Uduakobong Inam – Economic Adviser.

“Please accord them necessary support to enable them discharge their duties creditably,” the statement said.