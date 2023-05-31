The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gov. Eno appoints SSG, CPS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement also announced the appointments of Mr Ekerete Udoh, as the Chief Press Secretary and Mr Anietie Usen, as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom
Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

According to a statement by Dr Nathaniel Adiakpan, Permanent Secretary, Government House in Uyo on Tuesday, Uwa’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement also announced the appointments of Mr Ekerete Udoh, as the Chief Press Secretary and Mr Anietie Usen, as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

The statement also announced Mr Otobong Idiong, as the Chief of Protocol and Dr Uduakobong Inam as Economic Adviser.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the following appointments with immediate effect, Prince Enobong Uwah as Secretary to State Government; Mr Ekerette Udo – Chief Press Secretary.

“Mr Anietie Usen as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity; Mr Otobong Edem Idiong – Chief of Protocol and Dr Uduakobong Inam – Economic Adviser.

“Please accord them necessary support to enable them discharge their duties creditably,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udoh was the CPS and Senior Special Assistant on media to Mr Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor of the state for eight years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

