One month after announcing a quarantine order that compelled Kaduna residents to stay at home in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the state government has extended the order for another 30 days.

The state government announced this on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in a series of tweets.

The government said the decision was made following a recommendation by the state’s standing committee on coronavirus.

“Mallam Nasir @elrufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020. The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by @DrHadiza Balarabe.

“With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus, the Standing Committee’s evaluation is that measures to protect Kaduna State residents require further strengthening.

"Malam Nasir @elrufai has endorsed this evaluation. Quarantine Orders have been reviewed to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer", the tweet read.

The governor also urged any resident who has a reason to go out of their homes to wear face masks and observe social distancing everywhere they go.

Recall that the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai recently recovered from coronavirus.

The governor tested positive for the disease on March 28, 2020, with worries expressed over his condition.

He announced on Wednesday, April 22, that he has now tested negative twice and received a clean bill of health.