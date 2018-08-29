Pulse.ng logo
GEJ allowed Buhari to use Eagle Square in 2014 - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP says Jonathan allowed Buhari to use Eagle Square in 2014

Rabiu Kwankwaso's request to use the Eagle Square was rejected barely 24 hours to his official declaration.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar says Jonathan allowed Buhari to use Eagle Square in 2014 play

Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter/@atiku)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government for allegedly rejecting ex-Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s application to use Eagle Square.

Kwankwaso was supposed to hold a rally at the Eagle Square where he would officially declare his intention to run for President in 2019.

The former Gov’s request was initially approved, but was later rejected, less than 24 hours to the planned rally.

GEJ allowed you

Atiku described the development as unfortunate and reminded President Buhari that he held is official presidential declaration without any hindrance, under a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

He said “The last minute cancellation of an approval granted @RMKwankwaso is unfortunate. On October 15, 2014, under the @officialPDPNig led administration, then presidential aspirant; @MBuhari, declared for President at Eagle Square with no hindrance whatsoever. This was a work day.”

 

Saraki reacts

In his reaction, Senate President Bukola Saraki said that the Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians.

He said “The refusal to allow Senator Kwankwaso to utilize the Eagle Square for his Presidential declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics.

ALSO READ: Why Kwankwaso was denied permission to use Eagle Square

“That square belongs to all Nigerians because it was built with public funds. We hope this is not what we will be seeing as we approach the 2019 General Elections."

The declaration rally however held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

