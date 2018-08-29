GEJ allowed Buhari to use Eagle Square in 2014 - Atiku

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government for allegedly rejecting ex-Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s application to use Eagle Square.

Kwankwaso was supposed to hold a rally at the Eagle Square where he would officially declare his intention to run for President in 2019.

The former Gov’s request was initially approved, but was later rejected, less than 24 hours to the planned rally.

GEJ allowed you

Atiku described the development as unfortunate and reminded President Buhari that he held is official presidential declaration without any hindrance, under a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

He said “The last minute cancellation of an approval granted @RMKwankwaso is unfortunate. On October 15, 2014, under the @officialPDPNig led administration, then presidential aspirant; @MBuhari, declared for President at Eagle Square with no hindrance whatsoever. This was a work day.”

Saraki reacts

In his reaction, Senate President Bukola Saraki said that the Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians.

He said “The refusal to allow Senator Kwankwaso to utilize the Eagle Square for his Presidential declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics.

“That square belongs to all Nigerians because it was built with public funds. We hope this is not what we will be seeing as we approach the 2019 General Elections."

The declaration rally however held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.