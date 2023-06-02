The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

Bayo Wahab

Gbajabiamila thanked the president for finding him worthy of being his Chief of Staff.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila [Twitter/@Mr_JAGs]

Gbajabiamila’s appointment was announced on Friday, July 2, 2023, during President Tinubu’s meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja.

His appointment was subsequently confirmed in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information.

Reacting to the development via his official Twitter handle, Gbajabiamila thanked the president for finding him worthy of being his Chief of Staff.

He tweeted, "Thank you Mr. President @officialABAT for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter”.

President Tinubu also named Senator George Akume, the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Furthermore, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

