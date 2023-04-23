Gbajabiamila, Betara mourn Taraba Rep member-elect, Maihanci

In a statement on Saturday, Gbajabiamila said he was sad that Maihanci, who just got elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, has died at the age of 37.

The speaker, who described the news of the demise as devastating and disheartening, said that from the little that he was told of Maihanci, he was one Nigerian who was ready to serve his people diligently.

Gbajabiamila said his condolences are with the family of the late politician, the people of his constituency and the government of Taraba.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Maihanci and that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a related development, a leading aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rep. Muktar Betara, has commiserated with the people and government of Taraba over the incident.

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno, expressed grief over the ugly incident.

He described the late member-elect as a brother and friend, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“It is with heavy heart that I received the news about the passing of my brother and ember-elect, Ismaila Maihanchi, this morning.

“I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj. He was one of the front soldiers of ‘One Nation, Forward-Together ‘.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“He will sorely be missed by all of us,” he said.

The aspirant also prayed God to grant the deceased’s family and the government of Taraba the fortitude to bear the loss.