The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has reacted to the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Mrs Olakunrin was attacked and shot dead on Friday by armed men along Benin-Ore road in Ondo on Friday, July 12, 2019.

According to eyewitness, the 58-year-old woman was killed by suspected herdsmen.

Reacting to her death, Adams says the Yoruba ethnic group should not be blamed if it decides to react to the killings in their region.

In a statement by Kehinde Aderemi his media aide, Adams says Yoruba people know what to do to end atrocities in the region.

Describing the death of Olakunrin as invasion of the peaceful atmosphere in the south-west, the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) said the Yorubas at the stage where they’ll have to react.

He said, “We only want the whole world to know what has been done and being done to our people. They should be aware of the actions that preceded our reaction when it eventually comes.”

“We are not bereft of ideas of how to stop this criminality on our land. It is just so that we should not be blamed when the reaction comes.

“We are like the proverbial goat that it being chased. When it gets to the wall, it will certainly react. We are at that stage now.”

The OPC leader also commiserates with Pa Fasoranti and his family members saying “this is a very trying time, but it is certain justice will come.”

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the killing of Olakunrin as an evil intent to start another tribal war.

Attributing the death of the 58-yr-old woman to herdsmen, the president general of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro advised South-West governors to ban movement of cattle by foot in the region.

Okechukwu in a statement said armed herdsmen are using cattle conveyance by foot to commit heinous crime against their host communities.