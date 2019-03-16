The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has expressed sadness over the loss of lives following the building which collapsed at Ita Faaji, in Lagos Island area of Lagos state.

According to the Lagos state Government, 20 people died as a result of the accident which occurred on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Vanguard reports that Adams also called on the government to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again.

He said “I feel sad that the lives of many of those promising adults and young pupils could be cut short in such manner. It is sad. My heart bleeds at the number of casualties.

“The sorrow I feel now is overwhelming, seeing the way they were being evacuated from the rubble of the building.

“We cannot continue to experience all these happenings in Lagos state, cases of building collapse should be addressed holistically to forestall future occurrences.

“At the same time, there is a need for the state government to address the issue of building collapse urgently in the state, it is becoming too frequent. There should be standard in what we do as people.

“That is how it is done in other climes. Many of the buildings in Lagos, particularly, on the island, are old, and dilapidated. "

“Meanwhile, those contractors building the new ones, most times, use substandard materials, and nobody blinks an eye.

Meanwhile, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, visited victims of the building collapse at the Lagos Island General Hospital to sympathise with them.