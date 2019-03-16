The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that there were no casualties recorded following the collapse of a building in Ibadan, Oyo state on Friday, March 15, 2019.

According to Channels Television, six of the eight men said to be trapped in the building were rescued on Friday, while the remaining two were brought of the rubble around 1:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The two men have also been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Speaking on the development, NEMA’s South-West Coordinator, Slakku Luggard said “I think the rescue would have been faster than this and would have given us more results within a short time if not because of the crowd we saw and it was difficult to manage them and the second challenge we had was the issue of excavators.

“The information came around 6:30 and before the excavators actually started, it was about 10 or there about.

“We believe that with more awareness and working together, we will get over this.﻿

“I think people need to be sensitised about the building materials they use and the government will be meeting with stakeholders including people who are into the building industry to make sure that they supervise these things.”

Also, in Lagos, 20 people died following the tragic collapse of a three-storey building at Massey Street, Opposite Oja, Ita-Faaji in Lagos-Island on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.