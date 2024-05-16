ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CJ has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]

Recommended articles

NAN reports that the case was earlier before Kano High Court 4, presided by Justice Usman Na’abba, and has now been transferred to Kano High Court 7 sitting at Miller Road presided by Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu.

The Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, confirmed the development in an interview on Thursday in Kano. He said the office of the CJ has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.

Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the state government instituted an eight-count charge bordering on bribery allegations, misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of Naira against the defendants.

However, no date has been fixed for the case before Justice Adamu-Aliyu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Na’abba had on April 29, fixed May 16, for ruling in an application by the State Government, seeking a substituted service on the respondents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from 1 October - Keyamo confirms

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from 1 October - Keyamo confirms

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Boko haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Boko haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

PhD at 17: US teenager Dorothy Jean Tillman II hits academic milestone in record time

PhD at 17: US teenager Dorothy Jean Tillman II hits academic milestone in record time

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers