Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

NAN reports that the case was earlier before Kano High Court 4, presided by Justice Usman Na’abba, and has now been transferred to Kano High Court 7 sitting at Miller Road presided by Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu.

The Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, confirmed the development in an interview on Thursday in Kano. He said the office of the CJ has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.

Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the state government instituted an eight-count charge bordering on bribery allegations, misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of Naira against the defendants.

However, no date has been fixed for the case before Justice Adamu-Aliyu.