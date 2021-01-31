Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called for the enactment of a law that will put an end to the movement of cattle by herdsmen from the northern part of the country to other parts.

Ganduje argued that this would help to address the herdsmen-farmers clashes and cattle rustling in the country.

The governor said this in an interview with journalists after governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) had a lunch with President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in Daura Katsina State.

He said, “My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

Ganduje also tasked the new service chiefs to work with state governors in order to succeed.

He said the call became necessary because the governors understand the security needs of their people and the various black spots in their states.

Ganduje’s call for a law to abolish movement of herdsmen and their cattle to other parts of the country days after the incessant herders-farmers crisis caused tension in Ondo and Oyo over quit notices issued to herdsmen.